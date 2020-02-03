|
|
On January 26th, 2020, Jesse J. Brewster, beloved husband of Pauline Brewster, passed away at the age of 84. He was the devoted father of Karen McCartney and her husband Danny, and Michael Brewster, brother to Eunice Taylor, Grandfather to Robert and Angel McCartney, Brian and Crystal McCartney, and Heather and Roger Sanders, and great- grandfather of Adria, Brianna, Alex, Laila, Emmie, Holly, Paisley, Ryleigh, Billy, and Carson.
Jesse worked for 30 years at Western Electric.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Feb. 6, 2020