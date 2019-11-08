|
|
|
Jimmie Dale Harvey departed this earth in the arms of angels on October 26th, 2019. He was born to Dewey and Hazel Harvey in Oakland Maryland on June 5, 1937. He was a loving father to Sharon Alford and partner Donald Mullins of Winter Haven Florida, and Kimberly Poston and husband Julius of Dundalk, Maryland. He very much enjoyed being "Pop-Pop" to his five grandchildren Kari, Kaitlyn & Kelly Alford; and Khloe & Josh Poston. In his short 82 years with us, he greatly touched the lives of so many as a devoted father, a loving Pop-Pop, a dear uncle and caring cousin to many, a hard-working Bethlehem Steel worker, and a special friend to all. Judy & Jim celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary December 21st, 2013, shortly before her passing. During their years together they resided in Edgemere Maryland, Inwood West Virginia and most recently Haines City Florida. He is also survived by his only sister Nancy Carole Harvey-Cullins. Although in a better place and reunited with his Judy, he will be missed by so many. A private celebration of his life will take place with family throughout the upcoming Christmas Season, as we gather together to honor his memory.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Nov. 14, 2019