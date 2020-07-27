It is with great sadness to announce the death of Joanne Guerrero, 57, who passed away on June 2nd after her battle with cancer. In her last hours she was comforted by her husband Teto and her son Rio.



Joanne was born on January 26, 1963 to Elaine Mae Lawson. Joanne had two beautiful children and was married to her friend and love for nearly 25 years.



A loving mother and homemaker Joanne was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her friends and loved ones. She often made a her mothers recipes which included a family favorite, Orange Dessert. She made a big deal about birthdays, throwing parties that were fun and memorable. When she couldn't, you could expect a phone call with her singing you happy birthday from beginning to end. She was thoughtful like that and had a big heart.



Joanne was a lover of beauty and surrounded herself with aesthetically pleasing things, many were nostalgic items connected to the people she was close to. She also loved gardening, her favorite flower was carnations.



Joanne lived for family and always did her best to love and support them. Genuine to a fault she wholeheartedly spoke the truth even when it was unwanted but through that she provided valuable insight and encouragement to her loved ones. Keeping it real would an understatement. Her honesty was always something you could depend on. She was brave and strong with the courage to stand out and the determination to keep her head up and rise above life's hardships.



Joanne was preceded in death by her beloved mother Elaine Mae Lawson, her sister Linda Pettie, and her brother Bobby Pettie. Gone but never forgotten, Joanne was survived by her husband Luis Guerrero; her daughter Nicole Carter; son Rio Chapa; and six grandchildren she adored: Anthony, Mariya, Savannah, Helena, Rio Jr.; great grandson Eli; her three brothers: Glenn, Jesse and Vance; her dearest friends Shelly and Kalynn.



Friends and family will be contacted personally with details for the Celebration of Life. Condolences may be sent to 2923 Wells Ave, 21219.



