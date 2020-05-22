John David Eltringham Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 20, 2020, John David Eltringham Sr., beloved husband of the late Pauline Eltringham; devoted father to Barbara Splain and her husband Lonnie, John Eltringham Jr. and his wife Linda, Paula Haas and her husband Fred, and Carol Eltringham; cherished grandfather to John Eltringham III and his wife Amy, Travis Splain, and Evan Splain, loving great-grandfather to John Eltringham IV and Allison Eltringham; dear brother of Thomas Eltringham and his wife Patricia. John is also survived by many loving family and friends. The long time resident of Watersedge was a veteran in the army, serving in World War II, and he was proud of his 39 year career at General Motors where he retired as the Chief of plant security. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a memorial service to celebrate John's life at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved