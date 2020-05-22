On May 20, 2020, John David Eltringham Sr., beloved husband of the late Pauline Eltringham; devoted father to Barbara Splain and her husband Lonnie, John Eltringham Jr. and his wife Linda, Paula Haas and her husband Fred, and Carol Eltringham; cherished grandfather to John Eltringham III and his wife Amy, Travis Splain, and Evan Splain, loving great-grandfather to John Eltringham IV and Allison Eltringham; dear brother of Thomas Eltringham and his wife Patricia. John is also survived by many loving family and friends. The long time resident of Watersedge was a veteran in the army, serving in World War II, and he was proud of his 39 year career at General Motors where he retired as the Chief of plant security. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a memorial service to celebrate John's life at a later date.