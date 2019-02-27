|
|
John E. Ash Sr. of Colgate Avenue went to be with our Lord on February 22, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children: John Ramon, Geneva, Sherry, Theresa, John Jr.; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Private viewing was for family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made addressed to: Alzheimer's Disease Research Center c/o Robert Kahl, Department of Pathology, Johns Hopkins Medicine, 600 N. Wolfe Street, Carnegie 424, Baltimore, MD 21287-6417.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Feb. 28, 2019