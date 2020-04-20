|
|
Long-time Dundalk resident passed peacefully at home. Predeceased by parents Margaret and Ralph Everhart and brothers Richard Everhart and Ralph Everhart. John leaves behind sisters Margaret Engel, Betty Ey and April Everhart as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was raised in the town of Sparrows Point. Later when the town was dismantled, the family moved to Randallstown.
He enjoyed time with his family and friends. John was also an excellent chess player and had an avid interest in current events.
Per his request he was cremated. A private service is planned.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 23, 2020