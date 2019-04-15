Home

Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
John H. Kirschner Obituary
John H. Kirschner, 79, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Sparrows Point, MD, as were his parents, and grandparents.
Mr. Kirschner, beloved husband of 54 years to Carol Ann Kirschner; dear brother of Bryan Kirschner and his wife Christine; devoted father of John H. Kirschner III and his wife Patricia; Scott A. Kirschner and his wife Lorrie; and loving grandfather of Alyson Kirschner.
The viewing will be held at the Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc., 7922 Wise Ave., Dundalk, MD 21222 on Wednesday, April 17, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 18 at 11 a.m. Interment: Oak Lawn Cemetery, 7225 Eastern Ave., Baltimore, MD 21224.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 18, 2019
