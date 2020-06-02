John Henry Allen Sr., 79 of Sparrows Point, MD, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 after living a life full of joy and love.
John was born on February 19th, 1941 to Andrew and Theresa Allen (both deceased) with brothers Andrew Allen (deceased), twin Joseph Allen and wife Mary, Martin Allen (deceased) and sister Doris Rickard (deceased). Before joining the Army, he married the love of his life, Joyce who passed in 1979. John is survived by their two children who were the most important part of his life, daughter Denise Coxon and husband Keith; son John Allen, Jr. and wife Vickie; grandson John Allen, III; along with many nieces and nephews. John lived life for his family and in turn, they loved him deeply. He worked his entire career at Bethlehem Steel, starting at the Shipyard and later working on the Steel side of the business until retiring in 2008. John was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, and an avid boater who enjoyed the outdoors. He will be remembered by all who had the honor to know him and will be missed very much.
A private family ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 4th at 12:00 p.m. at the Holy Hills Memorial Gardens, Baltimore, MD. Donations may be made in John's name to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Maryland Chapter, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21903.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jun. 2, 2020.