On October 24, 2020 John James Romecki Jr. was born in Scranton PA passed away. He is survived by his loving wife Trudi; children Bunny and husband Joe Schwing; son John P. Romecki and wife Amy; 7 grandchildren Sarah, Zachary, Cody, Caden, Frances, Avery and Peyton; sisters Darlene, and husband Russ Macneal; and Sandy, husband Bobby Keim, several nieces and nephews; many other family and friends. John enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends. He enjoyed baseball and football. Camping, hunting and fishing and playing horseshoes was a great way to pass time for him. The family will receive friends at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk, 7110 Sollers Point Rd. on Sunday from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday 10:30 am at Our Lady of Hope Church. Interment to follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery