John James Romecki Jr.
1946 - 2020
On October 24, 2020 John James Romecki Jr. was born in Scranton PA passed away. He is survived by his loving wife Trudi; children Bunny and husband Joe Schwing; son John P. Romecki and wife Amy; 7 grandchildren Sarah, Zachary, Cody, Caden, Frances, Avery and Peyton; sisters Darlene, and husband Russ Macneal; and Sandy, husband Bobby Keim, several nieces and nephews; many other family and friends. John enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends. He enjoyed baseball and football. Camping, hunting and fishing and playing horseshoes was a great way to pass time for him. The family will receive friends at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk, 7110 Sollers Point Rd. on Sunday from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday 10:30 am at Our Lady of Hope Church. Interment to follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
NOV
1
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
NOV
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Hope Church
NOV
2
Interment
Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
