John Stephen Vickery, 71, ladies' man, mechanical genius, political guru, passed away on March 23, 2020 at his home in Dundalk. He is now reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife Deborah P. Vickery (nee Gray) who passed in 2010.
He is survived by his daughter, Bridgett; two grandchildren, Ayden and Sophia; one great-grandson, Lucas; and siblings, Gary and Deborah C. He is also survived by his best and loving gal friend, Mona J. He is preceded in death by his wife, Deborah; his older brother, Arry Junior; and his parents, Arry and Louise.
Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, John moved to Baltimore in 1957 with his family. He graduated from Patterson High School in 1968 where he wrestled and played football. He soon met a gorgeous freckled woman and married her in 1974. By January 1975, his family became complete with the birth of his only child. John worked several years at Bethlehem Steel, but always being ambitious, he earned an associate degree which led to his entrepreneurship as a HVAC mechanic. For the last several years of his life, John worked as an auctioneer.
John was truly the most interesting man alive according to his daughter. He refused to pay anyone to do anything for him because he could do it himself. He was a self-taught electrician, carpenter, plumber, and mechanic-he could do it all! Luckily, he passed some of this knowledge onto his daughter as they worked as a family to remodel their little yellow house on Wise Avenue. John had several hobbies throughout his lifetime such as building trikes, working on cars, boating, hunting, fishing, American history, photography, growing his own vegetables, and dancing the night away. He will be remembered by his loved ones for the twinkle in his eye, his sense of humor, generosity, pride, ingenuity, sensitivity, and candid personality (ironically, this sensitive man had no filter). He would also want it documented that he taught his grandson his first word: Pop-Pop.
John's ashes will be buried with his wife at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Ellicott City. A memorial to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 2, 2020