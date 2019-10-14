|
On October 12, 2019, John "Jack" G. Thune, Jr., passed away at home in Fort Howard. He was son of the late John & Edna Thune. Predeceased by late wife Irene Thune. Dear brother of Dan Thune Sr, and the late Lorraine, Shirley, Joan, and Ronnie. Also survived by loving friend Eva Mae Akers, and grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Visitation & services will be at Duda Ruck Funeral Home at 7922 Wise Avenue, Baltimore, Md 21222. Visitation will be Thursday, October 17 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Service will be Friday, October 18 at 10 am. Interment to follow at Moreland Memorial Park.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Oct. 17, 2019