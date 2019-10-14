Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Thune
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Thune


1936 - 2019
Send Flowers
John Thune Obituary
On October 12, 2019, John "Jack" G. Thune, Jr., passed away at home in Fort Howard. He was son of the late John & Edna Thune. Predeceased by late wife Irene Thune. Dear brother of Dan Thune Sr, and the late Lorraine, Shirley, Joan, and Ronnie. Also survived by loving friend Eva Mae Akers, and grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Visitation & services will be at Duda Ruck Funeral Home at 7922 Wise Avenue, Baltimore, Md 21222. Visitation will be Thursday, October 17 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Service will be Friday, October 18 at 10 am. Interment to follow at Moreland Memorial Park.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.