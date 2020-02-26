|
|
On February 26, 2020, Joseph "Rick" Reichenbach; beloved husband of the late Jacqueline Reichenbach; devoted father of Rick Reichenbach (Rhonda), Craig Reichenbach (Darlene), Jack Reichenbach (Audrey), and Jill Vernon (Dennis); loving grandfather of Jamie, Shannon, Megan, Ross, Zach, Brittany, Morgan, Matt, and Blaire; great-grandfather of Harlow, Luke, Josh, and Rafe; brother-in-law of Barbara Shuck; dear brother of the late Melvin and Norman Reichenbach. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 W. MacPhail Rd., Bel Air MD 21014, on Sunday, 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. Services and interment private. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Mar. 5, 2020