Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles S. Zeiler & Son, Inc.
6224 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
(410) 276-3588
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Zimmerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph "Quarterman Jack" Zimmerman


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph "Quarterman Jack" Zimmerman Obituary
On January 10, 2020 Joseph Quarterman Jack Zimmerman passed away at homed surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Susan Zimmerman; devoted father of Joseph Zimmerman, Jr. and his wife Denise, and John Zimmerman, Sr. and his wife Lisa; dear brother of Darlene Zimmerman; loving grandfather of Gregory, Zachary, Jacob, John, Jr., and Joshua; great grandfather of Kynsleigh and Juliet; step father of Linda Holmes.

Relatives and friends gathered at Charles S. Zeiler and Son Funeral Home 6224 Eastern Ave. Baltimore, MD 21224 on Monday January 13, 2020 from 4-8 PM where the service was held at 7:30 PM. Interment was held at Oak Lawn Cemetery. Online tributes may be left at www.charlesszeiler.com.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -