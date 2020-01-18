|
On January 10, 2020 Joseph Quarterman Jack Zimmerman passed away at homed surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Susan Zimmerman; devoted father of Joseph Zimmerman, Jr. and his wife Denise, and John Zimmerman, Sr. and his wife Lisa; dear brother of Darlene Zimmerman; loving grandfather of Gregory, Zachary, Jacob, John, Jr., and Joshua; great grandfather of Kynsleigh and Juliet; step father of Linda Holmes.
Relatives and friends gathered at Charles S. Zeiler and Son Funeral Home 6224 Eastern Ave. Baltimore, MD 21224 on Monday January 13, 2020 from 4-8 PM where the service was held at 7:30 PM. Interment was held at Oak Lawn Cemetery. Online tributes may be left at www.charlesszeiler.com.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jan. 23, 2020