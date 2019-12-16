Home

Josephine Mary (Panichello) Notaro


1925 - 2019
On December 7, 2019 Josephine Mary Notaro; beloved wife of the late Raymond Francis Notaro, Sr.; devoted mother of Mary Catherine O'Toole and her late husband Dan, Jo Ann Todd and her husband Lou, Rose Ann Leash and her husband Steve, Raymond Francis Notaro, Jr. and his wife Connie, Toni Frances Branamen and her husband Ken; cherished grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass was celebrated at St. Lukes Catholic Church on Thursday December 12, 2019. Interment Garrison Forest Veteran Cemetery Friday December 13, 2019.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Dec. 19, 2019
