Katherine Garnis was born in Chios, Greece, in 1927 and came over to America in 1940 as one of four sisters - Despina, Mary and Helen, and father Theodore and mother Angela.
She was the wife of the late Phillip Garnis. She is survived by her partner Rick, daughter Audrey and granddaughter Samantha. She is also survived by her son William and daughter in law Nancy.
She was a beautiful, well-dressed lady and was actively involved in the family restaurant business, Phillips Inn, since 1975. She passed away on January 10th after a lengthy illness. She will be missed by all, especially her children and granddaughter, as she was a great mother and friend to them.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Feb. 20, 2020