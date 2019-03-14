A memorial service will be held at Watersedge Baptist Church, 3483 Liberty Pkwy., Dundalk, MD, on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. for Kate Frye.

The longtime Dundalk resident died peacefully on Nov. 16, 2018, at the age of 93. She was residing in Havre de Grace, MD at the time.

Born in Cameron, WV, she moved to Dundalk at the age of 17, after graduating from Mounsville, WV.

Kate met Herb, her husband of 72 years, while working at Reads Drug Store in Dundalk. She also worked at Bethlehem Steel as a secretary for a short time. Kate took a lot of pleasure caring for her family. She was a member of the Watersedge Baptist Church.

She spent many hours making baby blankets for Project Linus and crocheting prayer shawls.

Kate is survived by daughters: Martha Kruszewski, Joyce Spayd, Kathy Montalbano, Diana Cannon; sons-in-law: Paul Kruszewski, Lee Spayd, Mike Montalbano; 10 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Herb Frye, who died in 2016; and her daughter, Sherry Stofko, who died in 2008.

Memorial contributions may be made to Watersedge Baptist Church, 3483 Liberty Pkwy., Dundalk, MD 21222, or to Project Linus, P.O. Box 1548, Belton MO 64012-1108. Published in Dundalk Eagle on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary