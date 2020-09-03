On September 2, 2020, Kathleen G. Brooks, wife of Joseph Brooks, mother of Dr. Maureen Brooks and husband David Weiss and sister of Steve Glab. Mrs. Brooks is additionally survived by extended close loving family and friends. Family will Receive on Sunday 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME of DUNDALK 7110 Sollers Point Road. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Father Gregory Rapisarda will officiate. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: School Sisters of Notre Dame at: https://ssnd.org/partner-us/gift/
. Please note: The Brooks family would like to share; Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, an additional celebration of life for Kathi will be schedule at a later date. Online condolences may also be shared at www.connellyfuneralhomeofdundalk.com