Kathleen Martha Seay, longtime resident of Dundalk, MD, passed away on August 18, 2020 at the age of 72 after a brief illness. She attended St. Rita's Elementary School, The Catholic High School of Baltimore (class of '65) and Towson State College.



Kathy had a sterling work ethic and an unfailing commitment to promoting education and the arts. She retired in 2015 as Deputy Director of the Maryland Business Roundtable for Education. One project she was proud to spearhead involved organizing speakers from the work world to visit high schools around Maryland and teach students about the importance of preparing for life after graduation.



Earlier jobs included working as an administrative school secretary for Baltimore County Public Schools and as executive assistant to the president of CASE, the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education.



Some who knew Kathy professionally said she "stood tall," "was steady" and "calm in a storm," "was truly a wonderful person," and "a loving and encouraging soul." She volunteered her time and energy to support the Baltimore Art and Music Project and was devoted to a Syrian family that she took under her wing after they fled war in their homeland.



Kathleen played the piano and French horn and enjoyed singing harmony with a variety of groups including a Sweet Adelines chorus, a barbershop quartet, "Stardust Memories," and a folk trio, "Three if by Sea." She was an excellent writer, puzzler, and Scrabble player and enjoyed shopping and traveling. She was known for being unflappable, kind, and generous to a fault and her wise counsel and emotional support were sought by many. In addition, Kathy was an exceptional cook and had a memory like a steel trap.



She is survived by her two daughters: Holly Geppi, Caitlin Yealdhall, and her grandson, Dominic Geppi; one brother, John Seay and two sisters: Mary Helen Grasso and Maureen Martin. She also leaves behind numerous loving nieces, nephews and friends. Her parents, Helen M. and Robert L. Seay III of Dundalk, and an older brother, Robert L. Seay IV, have predeceased her.



Those wishing to honor her memory may want to sing or hum, and consider making a donation in her name to:



The IRC (International Rescue Committee)



P.O. Box 6068



Albert Lea, MN 56007-9847



1-855-9RESCUE



or



The House of Ruth



2201 Argonne Dr.



Baltimore, MD 21218



410-889-0840



