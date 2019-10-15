|
On October 7, 2019, Kathryn S. Thomas ( nee Smith); beloved wife of the late Archie R. Thomas, Sr. Loving daughter of the late Michael Smith and the late Anna Smith (nee Brown) and dear sister of the late George, Isadore, John and Gust Smith, Annette Vance, Marie Fields, Goldie Hall and Edith Butler. Kathryn is survived by her devoted sons Archie R. Thompson, Jr. and Alan B. Thompson, Sr. and wife Cheryl. Also, surviving are her cherished grandchildren Chelsea Thompson, Benjamin Thompson, Courtney Fiorucci, Alan Thompson Jr., and Eric Thompson and her dear great-grandson, Ari Fiorucci. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Mrs. Thompson was born in Weirton West Virginia. She was proud of her faithful and active membership, for more than eighty years, of the First Christian Church of Edgemere. She was also a member of and served as secretary of the Christian Woman's Fellowship. Mr. and Mrs. Thompson were life members of the National PTA and enjoyed the friendships and time spent in that organization. Kathryn and her family lived for more than sixty-seven years on the water where she loved crabbing. She was even known to watch the crab lines from the window while she was working in the house. Mrs. Thompson was employed as a secretary at Bethlehem Steel Corporation but left that position when she and her husband started a family. She later worked at General John Sticker Middle School, Airco Products and at National Wire. The family will receive friends at the family-owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Interment immediately following at Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Oct. 24, 2019