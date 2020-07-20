Kenneth Earl Medlin Sr. passed away from this life on July 19, 2020. He was a beloved husband to Gloria Medlin. Devoted father to Kenneth Medlin Jr. and Debra Medlin. Father-in-law to Deanna Medlin. Loving grandfather to Hannah, Kenneth III, David and Johnathan. Dear brother to Edwin, Dawn, Elizabeth, Phil, Al, Sharon, Kim and the late Tony. The family will receive friends at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk, 7110 Sollers Point Rd. on Wednesday from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. A funeral service for Ken will be held on Thursday, 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery.



