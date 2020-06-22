Kyle Ann Demboski
Kyle Ann Demboski passed away June 11, 2020. She was 66.

Born in Baltimore, MD. the daughter of the late Deanna and Henry Mendez, she was employed by Rhodia for many years. Kyle was predeceased by her husband Daniel Demboski.

She is survived by sister Tracey Boulden and brother-in-law James Boulden; niece Lyndsey Foehrkolb; and nephews David and Nicholas Foehrkolb; and her best Friend Sharon Tiedemann, along with many family and friends.

She loved her two cats, Hank and Sweetie! She was an avid billiards player.

You will be missed by all.

Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jun. 22, 2020.
