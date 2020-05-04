Or Copy this URL to Share

Larry Keith Badders quietly passed away at home surrounded by family on April 27, 2020, he was 78 years old.



He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Badders; daughters: Angela Forsythe & Vivan Zaheir; sisters, Diane Reedy, Kathleen Ray, Juanita Badders, Victoria Knill, Virginia Fabi; brother, Leslie Badders; granddaughters: Emily & Abigail Leisher.



He is predeceased by his parents: Joseph & Martha Badders.



