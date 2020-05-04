Larry Keith Badders quietly passed away at home surrounded by family on April 27, 2020, he was 78 years old.
He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Badders; daughters: Angela Forsythe & Vivan Zaheir; sisters, Diane Reedy, Kathleen Ray, Juanita Badders, Victoria Knill, Virginia Fabi; brother, Leslie Badders; granddaughters: Emily & Abigail Leisher.
He is predeceased by his parents: Joseph & Martha Badders.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 4, 2020.