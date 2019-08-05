Home

1959 - 2019
On June 14, 2019, Mr. Williams, an army veteran passed away at his Dundalk home from cancer. Born July 8, 1959, he was 59 years old. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Grace Whitlow; two granddaughters; brothers John and George Williams; many nieces and nephews; and long time friend and companion Donna Dena. Mr. Williams is predeceased by his parents Lillian and George; brothers Rodney, Gary, James, Vernon, Danny; and sisters Kathy Mathias, Mattie Irene Burley, Linda Gilley, and Vickie Cagle. Mr. Williams was a generous person who will be dearly missed.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Aug. 8, 2019
