Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Crossroads Baptist Church
3201 Lynch Road
Edgemere, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Gunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Lee Gunter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laura Lee Gunter Obituary
On May 7, 2019, Laura Lee Gunter (nee Dunlap), 88, went to be home with the Lord, beloved wife of the late Walter Eugene Gunter Sr., devoted mother of Walter Eugene Gunter Jr., Susan Eubank, the late Dixie Pugh and Sally Roberts, and dear sister of Doris DeJong and her husband Bob DeJong. She is survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She loved Dundalk and retired from Baltimore Co. Schools.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 10 a.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 3201 Lynch Road, Edgemere, MD 21219.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.