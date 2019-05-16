|
On May 7, 2019, Laura Lee Gunter (nee Dunlap), 88, went to be home with the Lord, beloved wife of the late Walter Eugene Gunter Sr., devoted mother of Walter Eugene Gunter Jr., Susan Eubank, the late Dixie Pugh and Sally Roberts, and dear sister of Doris DeJong and her husband Bob DeJong. She is survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She loved Dundalk and retired from Baltimore Co. Schools.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 10 a.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 3201 Lynch Road, Edgemere, MD 21219.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 16, 2019