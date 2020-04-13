Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Walter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence E. "Larry" Walter


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence E. "Larry" Walter Obituary
Lawrence (Larry) E. Walter died peacefully at Valley View Retirement Community in Belleville, PA., he was 96. He was the beloved husband of the late Nellie A. Walter (nee Urbutis). He was born in Burnham, PA. on May 31, 1923, the son of the late Cloyd E. Walter and Lillie Erdley Walter. He graduated from the Burnham Junior/Senior High School in May of 1941. He served in the US Army in WWII from 1943-1945.

Larry moved to Dundalk, MD where he met his wife and they married on August 2, 1946. He resided in Dundalk for 52 years before retiring to Valley View Retirement Community in Belleville, PA in 1993.

He retired as an accountant from the B&O Railroad and was very active in the Dundalk Community. He was a Past Master (1967) of Patapsco Lodge #183 A.F.A.M. in Dundalk MD, a member of Chesapeake Consistory and Boumi Temple Shriners. He was a former member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Dundalk and a current member of St. john's Lutheran Church in Belleville.

He is predeceased by his siblings Esther Walter Edinston, Carrie Walter Grove, Guy Walter and Glenn Walter as well as his mother in law Helen Urbutis. He is survived by his half-sister Laura Schaffer, his nieces Judy Emerson and Mary Jane Ewig and his nephew Edward L. Walter.

A private graveside Service and interment will be held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by the Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -