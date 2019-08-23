|
|
|
Lawrence "Larry" N. Keller, age 72, of Ocean View, DE formerly of Dundalk, MD passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, MD.
Larry was born in Baltimore, MD on May 17, 1947 son of the late Chalmers Keller and the late Bertha (Heinlein) Keller. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Mr. Keller retired after 30 years of service, in 1995 as an automotive assembly line worker for Broening Highway General Motors Plant in Baltimore, MD. After his retirement, he spent countless hours fishing and working part-time in a variety of bait and tackle shops. Larry also belonged to a number of Veterans Organizations. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 50 years, JoAnna (Steward) Melody Keller; a daughter, Shannon Touradji and her husband, Pejman of Boca Raton, FL; two grandchildren, Maxi and Vivi Touradji; a brother, Chip Keller and his wife, Barbara of Fenwick Island, DE and a sister, Betty Bolties and her husband, Bobby of Spring Grove, PA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930, where friends and family may visit after 10:30 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flower, the family suggests memorial contributions in Larry's name to the Little Sisters of the Poor by visiting www.littlesistersofthepoor.org or the by visiting
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Aug. 29, 2019