Leona Margaret Rychtar passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019, at the age of 102 years old. She was born on May 11, 1917 in Williamstown, Pennsylvania. She moved to Edgemere, MD in 1935.

Leona started her working career at Rheems Factory in Sparrows Point making bullets during World War II. Then later moved onto Spring Grove Hospital as the Director of Food Services where she retired.

Leona loved being active in life and involved in the community. She was the President of the Edgemere VFW Ladies Auxiliary for many years. She also attended Edgemere Christian Church on Snyder Avenue.

In her spare time, she enjoyed painting, crafting, gardening, fishing, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Jean Gains; step children: Eddie, Janice, Marcia, Paula; grandchildren: Jeff Smith, George Smith, Judy Haas, Danny Smith, Paul Smith and Debbie Wilhelm. She is also survived by 33 great grandchildren, 41 great great grandchildren, and one great great great grandchild.

She is predeceased by her late husband Ed Rychtar of whom she was married to for 16 wonderful years. She is also predeceased by her grandson, Samuel Smith.

Funeral services were held on June 24 at Duda-Ruck in Dundalk and was laid to rest at Oak Lawn Cemetery.

We will all miss her sweet spirit and infectious smile. May she rest in peace. Published in Dundalk Eagle on June 27, 2019