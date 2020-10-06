On June 7, 2020, Lester A. Foster, Jr. passed away at his home in Edenwald, senior retirement community in Towson, Maryland. He was the beloved husband of Patricia W. Foster, (nee White); devoted father of Leslie A. Foster, Caroline S. Owens, Lester A. Foster, III, and his wife, Kelly and S. Timothy Foster and his wife Danna; dear grandfather of John and Joseph Owens, L. Anderson, IV, Madeleine, J. West, Susan and Samantha Foster, Joshua, Alyssa and Shannon Foster; brother to John T. Foster and Betty Ann Burgess. Previously he had lived on Dunmore Rd. in Dundalk since 1969.He was a family man, an engineering innovator, leader and servant to many communities he supported. He was born on April 4, 1929 in Granite Quarry, North Carolina to his parents Lester A. Foster, Sr. and Annie Lee (nee Swink). Early on he was an athlete, excelling in basketball and baseball in high school. He played on state championship teams. He furthered his education with a full athletic scholarship to Elon College, playing both baseball and basketball. He majored in math and physics at Elon before transferring to NC State to complete a BS in Civil Engineering.He joined Bethlehem Steel at the Sparrows Point, MD in the looper class of 1952. However, he was drafted in November of 1952 and served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon discharge he resumed his career. He was assigned to the steel operations group and began many improvements to steel furnace design to increase steel production efficiency. He rose through the ranks to become Master Mechanic of the Sparrows Point plant in 1965, placing him as head of operations for one of the largest steel mills in the world. By the 1980's he increased steel production at Sparrows Point to record highs in the steel industry. He continued as Master Mechanic for 18 years until he took the challenge to install the continuous caster from the Voest-Alpine company of Austria. Through his innovations and patents, he increased production capacity by 30% over the original Voest design. In 1992, Lester Foster retired from Bethlehem Steel to start a steel manufacturing consulting company, L&M Consultants and Steel Plants, Inc. He used his steelmaking knowledge to upgrade or install steel mills in several countries as well as in the USA.In his personal life, he married Patricia White of Greensboro, North Carolina. Together they started a family of children, Leslie, Caroline, Lester III and S. Timothy Foster. After living in Sparrows Point for twelve years, they moved to Dundalk in the late 1960s.Lester was very active in the community and participated in many different organizations in roles too numerous to count. Throughout his life in Maryland, he was a member of St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church now in Edgemere, Maryland. He provided stewardship and participated in many roles of leadership for his church and congregation. He was a PTA member and President. He worked with Boy Scouts of America as a volunteer executive, earning both the BSA Award of Merit and Silver Beaver. He was proud to be a Mason and served the fraternity as Past Master of the Benjamin B. French Lodge #15 of Washington, D.C. Besides his many leadership roles in the York Rite, he was Elder Statesman and Senior Past Grand Commander of Knights Templar of the District of Columbia. He was an active member of the Sons of the American Revolution, becoming Chapter and State Presidents, as well as VP of the Mid-Atlantic Region. He was also a member of the Sons of the War of 1812 which lead him to become the Director Emeritus of the Flag House and Star-Spangled Banner Museum.From 1994 to 2011, he was a member of the Maryland Defense Force (MDDF), a volunteer unit to support the Maryland National Guard. He began his tenure as a captain and ended as full colonel. He was awarded the State of Maryland Distinguished Service Cross which is rarely given to ranks below flag officers.Lester is survived by his loving wife of nearly 65 years, Patricia, his family with four children, their spouses and ten grandchildren. A memorial service was held at Ruck Towson Funeral Home on June 13, 2020. Later, on June 20, 2020, there was another memorial service held at his home church, Wittenberg Lutheran church in Granite Quarry, North Carolina. He was interred in Rowan Memorial Park in Salisbury, North Carolina with Military honors by a Color Guard of a local American Legion Post. If anyone desires to give a memorial gift, a donation may be sent to St. John's Evangelical Church, 7801 North Point Rd, Baltimore, MD 21219 or to his daughter Leslie's ministry at Wycliffe Bible Translators, PO 628200, Orlando, FL 3262-8200 USA.