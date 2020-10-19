Lillian Marcel Rabuck, 86 years old passed away on 10/6/2020. She was a long-time resident of West Inverness. She was a devoted wife and mother of six children, thirty grandchildren/ great grandchildren and "MOMMA" to anyone who knew her. Momma was a homemaker, the neighborhood mom and a remarkable cook who enjoyed sitting on her front porch chatting with her neighbors, family and friends. She is survived by her children, Buck and Mick Rabuck, Fran Tiller and Lynn Cook; daughters-in-law, Susan Rabuck and Jean Rabuck Fitz; grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Mick Rabuck; children, Billy Rabuck and Betty Bell. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. To all that were touched by Momma she requested that you know she will "always be with you in spirit".



