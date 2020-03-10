|
Lora Romond Shupe passed away peacefully at home with her loved ones by her side. She was 87. Lora was born in Crestview, FL to David A. McIntosh and Fannie Mae McIntosh, nee (Yates). Lora was the wife of the late Harold L. Shupe; mother to Paula Boucher, Barbara Weller, Pamela Stoddard, Theresa Boucher, Michelle Marsh, David Mosel, Faith Turner, and Roger Shupe. Lora was blessed with 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren with one more, Hailey, on her way. She later relocated to Baltimore, MD, where she became the owner of Nick's Bar in Jones Creek, MD. Lora was a member of the Edgemere Church of God, and the Away We Go travel club, for many years. When Lora and Harold retired to Melbourne Beach, FL in 1985, Lora went right to work, cooking and serving the elderly at Atlantic Shores Nursing Home until she was 82. She was a member of the Calvary Chapel in Melbourne, FL. Lora was always there to lend a helping hand, for her children, her church, her friends and her co-workers. Lora served food and love to all who came her way. Lora's motto was "If you're working, everything will be alright," and it has served all who knew and loved her well. She will be greatly missed by all. Celebration of Life will be held in Maryland. Time and venue to be announced. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 321-724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Mar. 19, 2020