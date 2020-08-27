On August 23, 2020, Loretta Augusta Pedrick, wife of the late John E. Pedrick, mother of Darlene Pressley and husband Ken, Connie Pedrick and husband Tony, the late John J. Pedrick, sister in law Debbie Pedrick and late husband James E. Pedrick, Chuck Bolyard and his late wife Patricia A. Bolyard and the late Donna M. Pedrick, grandmother of ten grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, loving family and friends. Visitation with family will be on Thursday 3 to 5 PM and 7 to 9 PM at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME of DUNDALK 7110 Sollers Point Road. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home Friday morning at 9:00 AM, Deacon Herman Wilkins will officiate. Interment will follow at 10:00 AM at the Baltimore National Cemetery, Frederick Avenue, Baltimore. Online condolences may be shared at www.connellyfuneralhomeofdundalk.com
.