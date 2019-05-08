|
Loretta Marvel MacKenna/Lynch (nee Wines) passed away after a long illness on Friday, April 26, 2019, three months short of her 89th birthday.
"Marvel" was born on July 29, 1930 in Dundalk, MD, to parents Irwin and Irene Wines and preceded in death by two older sisters: Verna Ponis, Thelma Zalk; and a younger brother, Harper Wines.
She was a member of the first graduating class of Dundalk H.S. in 1947, and was voted "Best Profile." She married the late Kenneth H. Lynch in 1949.
Survived by two sons and a daughter: Patrick Lynch and wife Laura; Timothy Lynch and wife Barbara Jo; Deborah Kuhn and husband Bernard; also survived by five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Widowed in 1974, she subsequently remarried the late Joseph MacKenna in 1982.
Marvel was an accomplished bowler, successfully making the transition from duckpins to tenpins. She enjoyed playing bingo, gin rummy, and Parcheesi with her family and friends.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 9, 2019