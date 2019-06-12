Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Kellner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Emanuel Kellner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louis Emanuel Kellner Obituary
On May 26, 2019, Louis Emanuel Kellner, beloved husband of Theresa B. (nee Derka), devoted father of Michael L. Kellner and his wife Dorothy, loving grandfather of Megan Fratta and her husband Kyle and Kristin Kellner.
The funeral service will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Thursday at 10 AM. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now