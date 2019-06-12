|
On May 26, 2019, Louis Emanuel Kellner, beloved husband of Theresa B. (nee Derka), devoted father of Michael L. Kellner and his wife Dorothy, loving grandfather of Megan Fratta and her husband Kyle and Kristin Kellner.
The funeral service will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Thursday at 10 AM. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on June 6, 2019