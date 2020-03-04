|
|
On February 29, 2020, Malinda A. Brown (nee Kesterson) of Dundalk, passed away. She was a graduate of Sparrows Point High School. Devoted wife of Chuck Brown; mother of Christopher, Brandon, & Joshua McQuay, and Leanne Brown, stepmother to Clarie, Debbie, Michelle, & Crystal Brown; loving daughter of James Kesterson, Jr. and the late Jean Kesterson; sister of Lisa Rager, Richard Kesterson (Rebecca) of Texas, James Kesterson, III (Nicole Flowers), Melissa Mohon (David) of Florida, David Keyes, and Michele Keyes; grandmother of twelve. Also survived by many close family and friends.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, March 7 at 9:00am at Penwood Christian Church, 8022 Penwood Avenue, Sparrows Point, MD.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Mar. 12, 2020