Margaret C Altvater (92), a long-time resident of Edgemere, MD, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020 with her family in North Canton, OH.
She was born on October 29, 1927 to Frances and Charles Rush of Baltimore, MD. She grew up in Edgemere and graduated from Sparrows Point High School in 1944. She retired from Baltimore Public Schools after many years of dedicated service as a Teacher's Aide at Edgemere Elementary School. She was a lifetime member of Hughes Memorial Presbyterian Church where she served for many, many years before moving to Ohio to be close to her son and family.
She is survived by her son, Robert F. Altvater, III (Andrea); her two granddaughters: Erin Turnbo (Joe) and Paige Robinson (Jared); her two great grandsons: Sawyer and Waylon Turnbo; and her four nieces: Carol Gallion, Cathy O'Brien, Jan McMillen and Terry Tracey.
Due to COVID19 virus restrictions, there will be no funeral home visitation held. On Friday, April 10, 2020 at 11 a.m., a private Memorial Service and burial will be held at Moreland Memorial Park Cemetary on 2901 Taylor Ave in Baltimore, MD 21234.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Marge to the .
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 9, 2020