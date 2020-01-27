|
On January 26, 2020 Marge was called home surrounded by her family. Marge was preceded by her son Raymond (Seth) Light, Mother Frances Light, Father Raymond Light, sister Marcille Light, sister Frances Light.
Survived by her son Michael Light and his husband Dan Pearce, sister Mary Ellen Light, sister Nancy Krieger, brother William light and wife Pat, Sister Edna Elliott and her husband Rick.
Marge retired from Franklin Square Hospital. As a long time resident of Dundalk she created many valued friendships. Marge had a smile and unmistakable laugh that was infectious. Her loving quick witted personality and heart of gold made all that knew her forget she was telling it like it is.
Please join us for a true celebration of life on Marge's birthday Thursday, February 6th at the North Point Edgemere VFD 7500 North Point Rd Sparrows Point Maryland 21219 from 6-9. The family would love to hear your memories.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to The in Marge's name.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jan. 30, 2020