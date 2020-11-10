1/1
Margaret Emma Rukstelis
On November 2, 2020, Margaret Emma Rukstelis, beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Rukstelis, devoted mother of Regina Maria Rukstelis and the late Thomas V. Rukstelis, loving grandmother of Thomas Andrew Rukstelis, cherished great-grandmother of Vincent Thomas Rukstelis.

Services were held at Duda-Ruck Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Rita 6736 Youngstown Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222 OR Catholic Charities of Baltimore 320 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201 www.catholiccharities-md.org

Published in Dundalk Eagle on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
