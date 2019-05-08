Home

Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
(410) 796-8024
Margaret Parson
On Wednesday, May 1, 2019, Penny, a 1955 graduate of Patterson High, beloved wife of the late Benjamin Parson, and long time resident of Dundalk.
She is survived by siblings, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Family and friends to gather at Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home, Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc., Elkridge, on Friday, May 10.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 11 at Chesaco United Methodist Church, Rosedale, at 10 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Defenders of Animal Rights, Phoenix, MD, or Gilchrist Hospice Center, Towson, MD.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 9, 2019
