On Wednesday, May 1, 2019, Penny, a 1955 graduate of Patterson High, beloved wife of the late Benjamin Parson, and long time resident of Dundalk.
She is survived by siblings, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Family and friends to gather at Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home, Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc., Elkridge, on Friday, May 10.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 11 at Chesaco United Methodist Church, Rosedale, at 10 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Defenders of Animal Rights, Phoenix, MD, or Gilchrist Hospice Center, Towson, MD.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 9, 2019