|
|
|
On September 13,2019 Margaret Irene Shank (nee Blick) beloved wife of the late John H. Shank; loving mother of Jeffrey S. Shank, the late John R. Shank and his wife Patricia; dear sister of Ernestine Stith and Ernest Blick Jr.; devoted grandmother of Erin Dicello, Jonathan Shank, Robert Shank and Jamie Shank; cherished great grandmother of Logan Shank, Devin Shank, Samuel Dicello, Benjamin Dicello and Leah Shank. A funeral service was held at the family-owned Duda-Ruck Home of Dundalk, Inc. on Wednesday, September 19, 2019. Interment was at Glen Haven Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Margaret's honor to First Baptist Chuch of Dundalk or Colgate Elementary School.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Sept. 26, 2019