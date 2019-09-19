Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Shank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Shank


1932 - 2019
Send Flowers
Margaret Shank Obituary
On September 13,2019 Margaret Irene Shank (nee Blick) beloved wife of the late John H. Shank; loving mother of Jeffrey S. Shank, the late John R. Shank and his wife Patricia; dear sister of Ernestine Stith and Ernest Blick Jr.; devoted grandmother of Erin Dicello, Jonathan Shank, Robert Shank and Jamie Shank; cherished great grandmother of Logan Shank, Devin Shank, Samuel Dicello, Benjamin Dicello and Leah Shank. A funeral service was held at the family-owned Duda-Ruck Home of Dundalk, Inc. on Wednesday, September 19, 2019. Interment was at Glen Haven Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Margaret's honor to First Baptist Chuch of Dundalk or Colgate Elementary School.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.