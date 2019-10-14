|
In loving remembrance of Marian Brooks Wilson, daughter of Kermit and Daisy Brooks; sister to Carlton Brooks; mother of Sharon Maxwell (spouse Robert), Linda Trzos (spouse Joe), and David Wilson Jr; grandmother to Wayne Everhart, Robert Maxwell, Megan Clary, Grace Sellers, Paul Trzos and Mary Trzos, all of whom survive her.
Marian worked at Bethlehem Steel, Sparrows Point for 44 years and was very active in the United Steelworker's Union there. She worked tirelessly for the rights of her fellow workers, for equal pay for women, and for occupational safety and health. Her determined spirit made her a formidable opponent and loyal ally. Marian was a generous person who gave to anyone who needed help. She was a woman of faith who was ready to go home to her Lord and Savior.
Marian is also survived by niece Paula Linsebigler and nephews Richard Dickenson Jr., Wayne Brooks, Michael Brooks, Raymond Brooks, Philip Brooks, and Jerry Brooks. She was predeceased by sister Peggy Dickenson.
The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk, 7110 Sollers Point Road. A service to celebrate Marian's life will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 9:30am at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Bel Air Memorial Gardens, 809 Rock Spring Rd, Bel Air, MD 21014.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Oct. 17, 2019