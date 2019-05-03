|
Nov. 3, 1927~May 03, 2019
On May 3, 2019, Marion H. Wamsley, wife of the late Warner Wamsley Sr.; mother of Judy Neutzel and husband Alan, Warner Wamsley Jr. and wife Karen, LuAnn Forbes and husband Jim; grandmother of seven grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and sister of Joseph Hancock.
The family will receive visitors at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME OF DUNDALK, 7110 Sollers Point Road on Wednesday 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Edgemere Free Methodist Church, 2515 Brannan Ave., Edgemere, MD 21219. Pastor Timothy Rush will officiate. Interment will follow at the Dulaney Valley Cemetery.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 9, 2019