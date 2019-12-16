Home

Marion J. Lawson Obituary
On December 15, 2019 Marion J. Lawson passed away, he was the beloved husband of Elizabeth Lawson; devoted father of Greg Lawson and his wife Amanda; and the late Andy Lawson; loving grandfather of Gregory Lawson, Jr. and Hannah Lawson; dear brother of Glennis Paul.

Relatives and friends may gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM where the funeral service will be held on Friday at 10 AM. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Dec. 19, 2019
