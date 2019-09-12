|
|
|
Martha Ellen Lancaster, 93, of Baltimore and Elk Garden, WV died peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore. Born October 5, 1925 in Elk Garden, she was the wife of the late James Lancaster and the daughter of the late Joseph and Grace Ray. Martha was the beloved mother of James, Deborah, and Linda; grandmother of Christopher and Michael Pirisino; and great grandmother of Milena, Sienna, and Sofia Pirisino and loving mother-in-law to James Pirisino. Martha was a longtime member of the United Methodist Women and one of her favorite organizations she served on was 'Meals on Wheels'. Some of her fun hobbies were reading, challenging crossword puzzles, and enjoying her grandchildren. Martha always greeted everyone with kindness and a smile, always ready to lend a helping hand to family, friends, and those who needed it! Her love and light will be missed.
Friends will be received at the Elk Garden United Methodist Church on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 12-1 PM at which time a funeral service will be held with Rev. Ross Glotfelty officiating. Interment will be held in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Elk Garden. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the United Methodist Church of Elk Garden. Arrangements have been entrusted to the C & S Fredlock Funeral Home, P.A., Oakland, MD.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Sept. 19, 2019