Mary C. Bauernschub Kiger (nee Weber), 96, of Westminster, formerly of Dundalk, MD, and Frametown, WV, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Lookabout Manor.

Born Jan. 12, 1923 in Baltimore City, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Brannock Weber. Twice married, she was predeceased by husbands: John C. Bauernschub and Walter F. Kiger. She was also predeceased by her six siblings.

After working for 32 years, Mary retired from Bethlehem Steel Sparrows Point. She enjoyed traveling and, after retirement, she moved to West Virginia.

Mary loved shopping, crocheting, playing bingo and cards. She was a very active person even cutting her own grass and retaining her independence until her death.

Mary is survived by three children: Mary Carocci and husband Paul, Martin (Buzz) Bauernschub and wife Fran, Florence (Ruth) Davis and husband Joe; grandchildren: Joseph Zimmerman, John Zimmerman, Lisa Bowen, Lori Reese, Steven Barbour Jr., Scott Barbour; 11 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her dog, Daisy.

A Celebration of Life Service was held Saturday, June 22 at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Interment will be private.

