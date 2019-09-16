|
Mary Helen Cavey, 90, passed away on September 15th, 2019 at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Bayview Campus, in Baltimore, Maryland. She was a resident of Dundalk. Born in 1928 in Sanderson, West Virginia, the daughter of Adam and Paulina Wisnewski. Mary was a long-time employee of Lever Bros. retiring as a production supervisor. Mary loved to crochet and was an avid Oriole and Ravens fan. Mary is survived by her son Llyod Cavey Jr. and his wife Leza, daughter Barbara Jablonski and her husband Joe, daughter Diane Rapiey and Husband Stan, and son-in-law Roger Tennant and wife Gwen. She was predeceased by her husband of 69 years Lloyd "Pat Cavey" and daughter Sandra Tennant. She also leaves behind grandchildren: Danielle Jablonski, Patrick Cavey, Stacey Namovicz, Stanley Rapiey, Kate Green, Thomas Tennent, Diane Bauer, and five great-grandchildren. There will be a private memorial service and interment at Bel Air Memorial Gardens Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary Helen Cavey's name to "Legacy of Love" at our Lady of Hope/St. Luke School at 8003 N. Boundary Road, Dundalk, MD 21222.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Sept. 19, 2019