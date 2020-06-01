Mary Dolores Gutowski
On May 29, 2020, Mary Dolores Gutowski passed away. She was the devoted mother of Michael E. Gutowski (Suzen), Robert K. Gutowski (Carol); loving grandmother of Jeffrey Gutowski, Stephanie Miszczuk, Katie Gutowski, Michael Gutowski, and Matthew Gutowski, cherished great-grandmother of Jeffrey and Jacob Gutowski, and Michael Miszczuk. She was predeceased by husband Ernest John and son Paul Joseph.

Private services and interment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery.

Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jun. 1, 2020.
