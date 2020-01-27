|
|
Mary E. "Betty" (nee Arnold) Brown passed away peacefully at her home on January 22, 2020 at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Donald S. Brown.
Betty Brown was born on May 15, 1923 in Lebanon, PA, the daughter of Herbert and Beatrice (Mahoney) Arnold. After graduating high school in 1941, Betty entered nurses training at Georgetown University in Washington, DC. While studying at Georgetown during World War II, she joined the US Cadet Nurse Corps. She was fond of telling the story of being chosen to represent her school at the national induction ceremony in DC and of getting to shake hands with First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt.
Upon graduation from nursing school, Betty was assigned to work at the Ft. Howard VA Medical Center. Betty met her husband, Don, in Ft. Howard. They were married in 1947 and settled in Dundalk, where they raised a family of 8 children and celebrated nearly 65 years of marriage before Don's death in 2012.
Betty was a longtime member of St. Rita Catholic Church where she worshipped, belonged to the Sodality and regularly baked desserts for the St. Rita Supper Table. She also volunteered as a class mother and substitute nurse at St. Rita School. Betty had a compassionate nature and an amazing ability to listen. For many years she put these traits to good use as a volunteer on the hotline at the Dundalk Crisis Center.
Betty was an expert seamstress. In her spare time she enjoyed sewing clothing for herself, her children and her grandchildren. She also enjoyed taking classes at Dundalk Community College.
Betty was much loved and will be sorely missed by a large extended family who survive her including children: Susan McTighe and her husband Art, Joan Walters and her husband Ken, Patricia Ketler and her late husband Howard, Stephen Brown and his wife Penny, David Brown and his wife Carol, Annette Moore and her husband Dan, Dennis Brown and his wife Alice and Karen Taylor and her husband Len; her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her 3 sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Rita Catholic Church on Saturday, January 25. Interment was at Oak Lawn Cemetery. Donations in Betty Brown's memory may be made to Maryland Food Bank or .
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jan. 30, 2020