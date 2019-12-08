|
On Tuesday December 3rd 2019 Mary Gallagher loving mother of two children and Nana of one passed away at the age of ninety-two.
Mary was born January 16th 1927 in Warnock, Ohio to Frank and Anna Koczen. She was one of eleven children. She had five brothers and five sisters.
On December 23rd 1949 she was wed to William Johnson. She had two children with William, Jerry born in 1953 and Pamela in 1957. Her and William were divorced in 1975. She remarried to Tom Gallagher that very same year. She never had any more children but she had one grandson, Sean Lazaro born in 1986, and one great grandchild on the way.
Mary was an extremely strong and independent woman. She loved to recant old stories from her days as a bartender at Phillips Inn and she loved to dance! Mary and Tom would dress up every opportunity they could and go cut a rug. Her passion for her garden and her yard were unrivaled. I can see her and Tom at Franks Nursery picking up perennials during springtime like it was yesterday.
Mary was a woman known for her sass. She had a quick wit and an infectious laugh. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Tom and her ex-husband William. She is survived by both of her children Pamela and Jerry, her niece Cheryl, her sister Clara and her grandson Sean.
Family will receive visitors at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk on Monday from 10 AM to 12 PM. A funeral service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Dec. 12, 2019