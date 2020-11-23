1/1
Mary Margaret Quinn (Myers) Saylor
1929 - 2020
On Friday, 20 November 2020, Mary Margaret (nee Myers) Quinn Saylor passed away peacefully in her sleep at her daughter's home. She is predeceased by her mother/Catherine Myers, father/Walter Myers, spouse/Thomas James Quinn, spouse/Charles Richard Saylor and brother/Walter Myers.

Mrs. Saylor is survived by her three children: Karen Armacost and her husband Jim, Mary Jo Caldwell, and Matthew Quinn and his wife Susan. Additionally, she is survived by six grandchildren: Terry Caldwell and his wife Kim, David Armacost, Christine Armacost, Brent Quinn, Megan Quinn Smith and John Quinn, a great grandson Jacob Caldwell, two great granddaughters Ava van Broekhoven and Elizabeth Smith, along with many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mary Quinn-Saylor lived on South 47th Street off Eastern Avenue from 1952 to 2000. She had a long and fulfilling career at Tate Engineering in South Baltimore during 1963-1993 and often fondly reminisced about her many colleagues and clients.

Due to the current pandemic, funeral arrangements will be private. Online tributes may be made on the website of the Bruzdzinski Funeral Home. Many thanks for the ongoing support provided by family and friends, to include the kind and professional staff at Johns Hopkins Home-Based Medicine.

Mary was a long-time supporter of many charitable organizations including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA / donors@stjude.org

"Love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation."

~Kahlil Gibran



Published in Dundalk Eagle on Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home, P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue ~ Essex
Baltimore, MD 21221
410-686-4888
